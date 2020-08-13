Foreign Zoo Apologizes for Putting Black Man up for Sale in Zoo

Bronx zoo has apologized for putting a Congolese, Ota Benga on display at their zoo in 1906 after 114 years.

He was kidnapped from Congo and brought to New York, where he was exhibited in a monkey cage before hundreds of people at the Bronx Zoo, New York in September 1906.

”When I saw the documentary about this man, I lost complete respect for some white people. There’s nothing honorable and respectful about their history. Especially on how they built their wealth. None at all.” a social media handler commented.

”But the mere fact that this was based on his skin color is bizarre and that the whole world today still depends on this racist system to keep their wealth growing.”

”History has proved that nothing remains the same, great kingdoms have risen and fallen, the time has brought to ruins great civilizations, and others have emerged. A time will come when Africa will rule this world again. Don’t call me a prophet though.” He Concluded.

This is why no one should ever accuse African Americans of having a “victim mentality ”. Imagine going through so much in the past and still having to tolerate White Supremacists.

An apology is not enough. I think they should compensate for his whole village or kindred. They need to be made to pay. Sorry is not enough. They can’t sanction African for crimes and get away with just saying sorry for their own atrocities

Source: Africa Facts Zone

Like this: Like Loading...