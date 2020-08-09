Forgery allegation rocks FCTA over land allocation

Some civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) are illegally issuing letters of land allocation to members of the public, The Nation learnt at the weekend.

Acting Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Abdulhamid Sulaiman, who disclosed the development while briefing reporters, warned civil servants in the act to desist or will be prosecuted.

Sulaiman said: “The FCT Administration is already aware that some unscrupulous elements, in connivance with some officials, are reportedly issuing letters of allocation in this respect.

“And anybody caught dealing on these illegal allocations will not only be dealt with in the Civil Service way but will also be prosecuted”.

He further warned the general public not to fall victim of such criminal activities but always ensured they get any land allocation through the right channels.

The AMMC boss stated only the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has the power to allocate any land in the FCT, in open spaces, green areas or recreational parks.

He added the exclusive powers to allocate land in the nation’s capital were delegated to the Minister by the President as the Governor-General of FCT.

Suleiman, who further disclosed there was an existing embargo on land allocation for green areas, recreational parks and open spaces in the FCT, affirmed any allocation or transaction with respect to these land purposes while the embargo subsists was “null and void.”

He said: “Therefore, those willing to develop their legitimately and legally allocated land should approach the Development Control department for guidance and proper approval before they can commence development.”

He also advised the public to desist from and avoid construction of structures along river courses and flood plains to mitigate devastating effects of flood in parts of the FCT, tasking them to report any incidence of vandalism to appropriate authorities.