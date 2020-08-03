Former NNPC GMD, Dawha dies

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the demise of its former Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Joseph Thlama Dawha.

Dr. Dawha died after a brief illness, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru stated in a statement Monday night.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, expressed shock over the sudden death of Dr. Dawha who was the 16th Group Managing Director of the corporation.

Mallam Kyari said that the NNPC family gravely mourned the death of the former GMD, who he noted, provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of the corporation.

He described Dr. Dawha’s death as a great loss to not only NNPC but also Nigeria as a whole.

Dawha was GMD of the NNPC between August 2014 to August 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...