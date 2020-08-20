World News

Former Pemex CEO’s Allegations Rock Mexico’s Political Class

MEXICO CITY—Millions of dollars obtained from foreign bribes during a presidential campaign. Bags of cash to lawmakers in exchange for approving a historic opening of Mexico’s oil industry. A former sitting president making deals with his favorite contractor to share the spoils of big government contracts.

Those allegations by Emilio Lozoya, a disgraced former chief executive of Mexico’s state-run oil giant Petróleos Mexicanos, rocked the country’s political class this week and added fuel to the widest-reaching corruption…

