Former U.S Envoy To Nigeria Is Dead, Buhari Mourns

Former United States envoy to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead.

This was contained in a statement issued by the wife of the former envoy, Arese Carrington.

She said he died on Tuesday, however, did not state the cause of his death.

The statement read in part:

“It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of selfless humanity that I announce the passing of my beloved husband Walter Carrington, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90 years old on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020. Further announcements will be made shortly.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson said…It is not the length of life but the depth of life.

“Walter was fortunate, his life had both length and depth.”

The former envoy who celebrated his 90th birthday recently served as the United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Senegal and Nigeria.

He served as the U.S. Ambassador to Senegal from 1980 to 1981 and was later appointed by former U.S. President, Bill Clinton, in 1993 as the ambassador to Nigeria, where he remained until 1997.

Mr Carrington had strong ties with Nigeria by marrying one and living in three of its cities in the 1960s.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Carrington, describing him as a “long time friend of Nigeria and an astute and courageous diplomat.”

In a tribute on Wednesday evening, President Buhari praised the late ambassador whom he said: “openly supported the people of this country when they fought for the return of democracy following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential elections won by the late Moshood Abiola.”

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nigeria, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, his friends and admirers as well as the government and people of the United States,” Buhari added.

