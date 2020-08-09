Former United youngster Gomes signs for Lille, loaned to Boavista



Lille have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes, who will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Boavista.

The talented 19-year-old opted to move elsewhere rather than continue his career at United, having come through the academy system at the Premier League club.

Gomes made his first-team debut back in May 2017 but has found first-team opportunities limited; his only three starts in the 2019-20 campaign all came in the Europa League.

While United were keen to sign the England youth international to a new deal, he instead allowed his contract to run down.

In an Instagram post in midweek, Gomes wrote a farewell message thanking all those at the club who had helped him through the years.

“Sadly the time has come to end a beautiful chapter that has been my life for 14 years,” he wrote, before adding the time had come to make the “next step” in his career.

Gomes has signed a five-year contract with Lille, though he will have to wait to make his debut for the Ligue 1 side.

Instead, the teenager is set for a year with Boavista, who finished 12th in the Portuguese top flight.

