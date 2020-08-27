Foundation launches $1m relief fund

By Gbenga Bada, Assistant Entertainment Editor

The Felix King Foundation has set aside $1million to empower rural African women as the world recovers from COVID-19 pandemic.

This scheme is to ensure that the most vulnerable women are not left behind in the recovery process.

The program, the Foundation noted is the continuation of the Rural Market Moni scheme but now rechristened Better Life for Rural African Women.

The Founder, Dr Felix King Eiremiokhae, said: “Rural communities are the most hit during this period with cases of malnutrition and malaria rising in numbers, and sources of income depilated.

“Much has been achieved through the Rural Women Market Moni and WIFARM schemes, but with COVID-19 pandemic, the need to re-access the programme with a strategy that works with present reality made it possible to this modification,” he stated.

To hit the ground running, he said an initial $350,000 has been released for the Edo State phase, which is scheduled to kick-start next month, as approved by the governing board.