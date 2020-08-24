Four amazing feats of UNILAG acting VC

By Gabriel Ogunjobi

The new acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, is riding on the record set by herself. Here are amazing facts about her:

Record breaker

After President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s council, Dr. Wale Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olutoyin Ogundipe to recuse themselves of official duties of the internal crisis, Prof. Ogunsola emerged as the first female Acting Vice-Chancellor for the first time in the history of 58- year- ago institution.

The 62-year-old old professor of Medical Microbiology was also UNILAG’s first female provost of the College of Medicine and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services).

Leading female science researcher

Alongside scholars like Professors Grace Alele-Williams and Olabisi Ugbebor, Prof. Ogunsola is one of the excelling Nigerian women that made up seventeen percent science researchers.

Specialist in infectious diseases

Prof. Ogunsola specialises in treatment and control of HIV/AIDS. According to Harvard’s website, Ogunsola’s research interest centres on the diagnosis and prevention of infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance. She has led awareness on infectious disease in Nigeria for over 20 years running. In fact, her activities have been instrumental in setting up infection control programs in many institutions in Nigeria.

She is the Principal Investigator of the AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) (a PEPFAR grant) at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos and Site Principal Investigator of the Medical Education Partnership Initiative in Nigeria (MEPIN).

International mark

Prof. Ogunsola is a member of the WHO Technical Working Group on Infection Prevention and Control, a member of the WHO AFRO Regional Rapid Response Group of Experts for Epidemics and member of the Global Infection Prevention and Control Network. She earned a doctorate degree at University of Wales between 1992 and 1997.