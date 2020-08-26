Four American troops wounded after Russian forces RAMMED their vehicle in Northern Syria 

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:37 EDT, 26 August 2020 | Updated: 12:37 EDT, 26 August 2020

Four U.S. troops were injured after Russian military vehicle deliberately rammed the vehicle they were driving following a tense high-speed confrontation in Northern Syria.

The U.S. service members have been diagnosed with mild concussion-like symptoms, Politico reported, citing a draft statement by U.S. Central Command.

Video tweeted of the incident bearing Russian markings shows the vehicular drama that resulted in the apparent ramming.

In it, a Russian helicopter can be seen overhead while military vehicles bearing U.S. and Russian flags circle.

A military scholar who reposted the video said U.S. forces appear to be blocking a road of a Russian patrol in an open field.

A U.S. and Russian vehicle then collide.

The U.S. has several hundred troops in Syria, following a pullout President Trump announced. The U.S. has supported Syrian Democratic Force in the conflict, while Russia has backed the government of President Bashar al-Assad.