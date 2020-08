Armed members of the FAMA (Malian Armed Forces) are celebrated by the population as they parade at Independence Square in Bamako on August 18, 2020, after rebel troops seized Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse in a dramatic escalation of a months-long crisis.

STRINGER / AFP

Four Malian soldiers were killed and one seriously hurt Saturday when an explosive device detonated as their vehicle drove by in the centre of the country, a military source told AFP.

The explosion in the Koro region, near Mali’s border with Burkina Faso, comes just days after a military putsch against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

-AFP