Four Mali troops killed in attack blamed on jihadists

Members of the military junta arrive with their escorts at the Malian Ministry of Defence in Bamako on August 19, 2020. – The military junta that took power in Mali on August 19, 2020, asked that the population resume “its activities” and cease “vandalism” the day after the coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government. (Photo by MALIK KONATE / AFP)



Four troops were killed and 12 were wounded on Thursday in an ambush in central Mali, the army said, blaming the attack on jihadists who launched an insurgency eight years ago.

The troops, from an anti-poaching unit, fell into a trap set by “terrorists”, the army said on social media. It was the second time that the armed forces have suffered a loss on this scale since the military took over the country on August 18.

The attack took place between Konna and Douentza, near the town of Mopti.

Four soldiers were killed on Saturday when their vehicle was hit by a bomb.

That incident also occurred in central Mali, a volatile, ethnically-diverse region that has been badly affected by the jihadist revolt.

The army added that it also suffered major equipment losses in Thursday’s attack.

It said that it was unable to give any details about any enemy losses.