Four Persons Die Mysteriously In Delta Apartment

Four persons, three males and one female, were found dead on Friday morning in the living room of a two-bedroom apartment at Rich Man Garden Estate, behind Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba, Delta State.

Another occupant of the apartment, simply identified as Maxwell who was found unconscious as at the time the door of the apartment was opened by the police was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for medical attention.

The identities of the deceased victims who recently moved into the apartment in Asaba are still unknown.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the incident saying investigations were on to unravel the circumstance which led to their deaths.

Inuwa also said that the unconscious victim would help in the investigation if he survives, however, said an autopsy would be conducted on the evacuated corpses.

A resident of the Estate who spoke to journalists, expressed shock over the incident, adding that the power generating set of the victims worked from Tuesday night to about noon on Wednesday when it went off on its own. He further said the generator was placed at the balcony of the apartment.

The neighbour who claimed to have assisted in evacuating the corpses said;

“I went in there to assist in the evacuation and I counted five persons, four boys and one girl.

“One of the boys was still alive but in critical condition. I did not find drugs or related substances. All of them were sitting in the parlour at the time we entered”.

Another neighbour said they were worried that after over 24 hours, nobody came out of the apartment.

He said: “This created suspicion. So at dawn, we invited the police to come and check what was amiss. It was when the police opened the door that we found the lifeless bodies of four persons”.

Another neighbour who identified himself as Odogwu said:

“At night, we discovered that even when it rained on their properties, they did not come out and then we knew all was not well because no sane person will leave his properties under the rain when he can take them inside.

“This morning we became worried that they did not care for their properties and that was why we invited the police so that we can ascertain if all was well behind closed door”.

The landlord of the building, Onuoha Okonji expressed surprise that more persons had joined the original tenant who he identified as Maxwell from Ozoro.

Chairman of the estate, Clement Okafor suspected that the victims may have died due to prolonged inhaling of carbon mono oxide from the generator.

