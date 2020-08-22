Daily News

France delays launch of 100 bn euro virus recovery plan

By
0
Post Views: Visits 24

The French government said Saturday that it will unveil a week later than originally planned a 100-billion-euro ($118 billion) plan to nurse its coronavirus-stricken economy back to health. Businesses had eagerly awaited details of the new shot in the arm for the eurozone’s second-largest economy, trailed for August 25, and government spokesman Gabriel Attal said […]

The post France delays launch of 100 bn euro virus recovery plan appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri says he was targeted by a cop court-side because he’s ‘Black’

Previous article

INTERVIEW: Ghanaian poet speaks on link between her poem and Nigerian student’s suicide

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News