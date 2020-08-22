The French government said Saturday that it will unveil a week later than originally planned a 100-billion-euro ($118 billion) plan to nurse its coronavirus-stricken economy back to health. Businesses had eagerly awaited details of the new shot in the arm for the eurozone’s second-largest economy, trailed for August 25, and government spokesman Gabriel Attal said […]

The post France delays launch of 100 bn euro virus recovery plan appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...