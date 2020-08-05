Daily News

France offers Lebanon ‘assistance’ after Beirut blasts

By
0
Post Views: Visits 44

France offers Lebanon ‘assistance’ after Beirut blasts

France offers Lebanon 'assistance' after Beirut blasts

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tuesday that France stood “alongside Lebanon” and was ready to help it after the powerful explosions that rocked Beirut.

“France stands and will always stand by the side of Lebanon and the Lebanese. It is ready to provide assistance according to the needs expressed by the Lebanese authorities,” he said in a tweet.

French President Emmanuel Macron said French aid and resources were being sent to Lebanon.

ALSO READ: Lebanon: Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure more than 3,700

“France is at the side of Lebanon. Always,” Macron had said earlier in a tweet in Arabic.

Two enormous explosions rocked Beirut’s port on Tuesday, killing at least 27 people and wounding thousands

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post France offers Lebanon ‘assistance’ after Beirut blasts appeared first on Vanguard News.

Health and Human Services Secretary Azar to Visit Taiwan

Previous article

Egypt calls for suspension of Nile dam talks

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News