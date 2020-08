The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is making a dark return with Bel-Air, an hour-long series based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that re-envisions the 1990s Will Smith sitcom as a drama. The project, from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s West brook Studios and Universal Television, is currently being pitched to streamers, drawing strong […]

The post Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Drama Reboot In The Works appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...