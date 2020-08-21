FRSC impounds 800 articulated vehicles

Agency Reporter

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Boboye Oyeyemi has confirmed that 800 articulated vehicles were impounded in less than two weeks of the beginning of Operation Scorpion II.

He stated this on Thursday during the first half of the year 2020 strategy session with FRSC high command corps and zonal commanding officers alongside sector commanders in Abuja.

The exercise, which started on Monday, Aug 10, became necessary to prevent accidents, as a result of falling containers.

Oyeyemi, who said the Operation Scorpion II was executed along the Lagos, Ogun and Oyo corridors, added that the 150 offenders were arraigned before the mobile courts.

“We recorded successful operations since we started and we will continue to put surveillance on the road to ensure maximum compliance with road traffic rules.

“We have impounded 800 articulated vehicles in less than two weeks of the Operation Scorpion II and 150 offenders have been prosecuted.

“We have tackled the safety risk associated with unlatched containerised cargoes being conveyed on flatbed trucks through the ongoing special enforcement patrols.

“We have agreed jointly with the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) to have a surveillance team within the various corridors as we need to tackle it from the root and on the highway as well,” he said.