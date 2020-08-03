FRSC Reacts to Viral Video of Tricycle Rider Clash With Officials

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced legal action against the tricycle rider who was seen destroying FRSC patrol vehicle in a viral video recorded along Sapele road Benin, Edo.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The tricycle rider who was arrested in Benin, along Benin/Sapele road on July 16, for driving against traffic, went berserk at the point of arrest.

During the incident, the tricycle driver was seen tearing one of the FRSC staff’s uniform and not only damaged the windscreen of the patrol car, but disfigured the bonnet and other body parts with mud and stone.

This led to a swift reaction by the patrol team members applying some force against the assailant to restore sanity to the situation, though violating the corps operational guidelines in the course of doing so.

Kazeem added that the disciplinary panel constituted at the instance of the Corps Marshal that conducted the investigation into the incident, recommended that the 7-man patrol team involved in the incident be sanctioned.

According to him, they will be sanctioned with the award of loss of seniority and reduction in rank.

“The case against the erring driver was filed in charge number; MEV/177C/2020, on 22 July, 2020 before His Worship, Magistrate (Mrs) E. Ojehumen at the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court 8, Sapele road, Benin.

“During the proceedings, the defendant pleaded not guilty to a 2 count charge bordering on breach of public peace and malicious damage of FRSC Patrol Vehicle.

“Counsel to the defendant eventually applied for bail which was granted by the court, and the case was adjourned to August 5, 2020 for further hearing,” he said.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi further directed the redeployment of the affected FRSC staff from their present command.

He noted that reduction in rank that was awarded by the Disciplinary Panel against the affected personnel have been investigated.

According to him, they were found liable of patrol misconduct, incivility, unprofessional and unethical behaviour toward a road traffic offender; acts that contradict the patrol operational ethics of the corps.

Oyeyemi cautioned motorists to desist from acts of molestation, assault of corps personnel and malicious damage to FRSC property.

He said that the corps would not relent in prosecuting anyone who assaulted its personnel or damaged any of its property and installations nationwide.

The FRSC boss also warned personnel to deploy maximum level of civility in arresting offenders rather than resorting to acts contrary to the corps operational guidelines.

