Video By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari speaking on FG’s move to end US visa restrictions on Nigeria on Thursday at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja

Also read:

Vanguard News

The post FULL VIDEO: Buhari moves to end Trump’s visa restriction on Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post FULL VIDEO: Buhari moves to end Trump’s visa restriction on Nigerians appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...