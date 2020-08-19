FULL VIDEO: We are Peers of Heaven’s society, not witches, says Elebuibon

By Shina Abubakar

The Coordinator of Peers of Heaven society, Chief (Mrs) Oyelola Elebuibon in this video speaks on the difference between witches and peers of heaven.

She also speaks on how she discovered her powers, her relationship with deities, her taboos and relevant of Peers of Heaven to the success of individuals on earth and other sundry issues.

My name is Chief Oyelola Elebuibon Ajibola, the Iya-Osa of Ogbeyonu temple and Iyalode of Onibuaje. I am the Coordinator of Peers of Heaven’society, (Egbe Emere onitesiwaju) not witches and wizards as misrepresented in the media.

Literarily, it means society of heaven, everyone belongs to one heavenly society or the other. Traditionally, everyone on earth has his spiritual being in heaven working with the physical being to achieve his destiny on earth.

Some people can hear what others can’t hear, while others just don’t hear things alone but can see vision others cannot see. Simply put, being an ’emere’ simply means having supernatural abilities.

In Yoruba traditional believe, it the Obatala that moulded the human and shared destiny, so the Ori (spiritual being) and the physical being can hardly be separated, some people are more successful than others because of the power of their spiritual being. In all having an understanding of oneself depend on how much you maintain the relationship between the spiritual and physical being.

This peer of heaven are in different forms, we have the Abiku, (children that die at a tender age) and come back to life severally. We have the genius, who can do extraordinary things.

There was a time if a man discovered that his wife is an emere, he runs away from her, even an emere child run the risk of being abandoned, hence, this society is to enlighten the public on harnessing the positive energy of the emere for development as it is practice in the developed part of the world. We are also teaching our members how to use their power for development rather using it negatively.

How did you discover your powers?

My father died at a very tender age but I know his parents and my mother. But I discovered that my paternal grandmother used to treat me with special affection to the knowledge of other children. They consulted the Oracle to know of my abilities. And I remembered when my father died, due to my what I do say they consulted priest and whenever they come back I reveal their intentions and mother burst into tears a day, I was also afraid but my grandmother began to train me to control my abilities and when I married Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon, I got initiated into different Orosa, so I began to understand the taboos and Ifa began to guide me as well as people around me. My grandmother was my first mentor, being an Osun devotee, she exposed me to the rituals from a tender age and was always eager to see me understand the ways deeply. Aside from my husband another person that was prominent to who I am now is one Mama Osunyita, who watches and guide me through so many things. She keeps taps of things I said even during jokes because it will later manifest.

Having discovered me, I began to watch my associates and also tell them about their abilities, as well as the need to form an association and mostly what we do is lectures and prayers. People now sent prayer requests, we also pray for the state and the nation, especially with the outbreak of coronavirus. And to the glory of God people come back for thanksgivings.

You said part of the ways you discovered yourself was because you were married to an Ifa Priest, how will those with ability but did not marry Ifa Priest discover themselves?

Many of them won’t know, but if you see many people mounted by Orisa, it is the emere spirit in them that is powerful, ditto to those who attend weekly Islamic prayers and those in the church mounted by spirit, it is the emere spirit inherent in them that is at work. They may call it anything but in our society, we call it progressive peers. We now understand what our forefathers could not comprehend due to the power of the internet and civilisation.

In old days, you cannot publicly declare that you are an emere but thank God, things are changing and people are having more understanding of their situation.

You have travelled abroad many times, do you have a similar association there?

Of course, especially in the United States of America and if you have also been to Cuba you will realise that most places where they are into traditional religion openly have the heavenly peer society, I initiated many of them into the society. Being in the society has its benefits for instance those who dreamt of dying might have covenant with heaven peers to return to them at particular time and if such person consult, the propitiation could be just the slaughter of goat instead of dying. I even have better opportunity spreading the message abroad than here in Nigeria.

With the misrepresentation in the media, iniates all over the world have called to inquired whether I have abandoned the peers of heaven for witches and wizards and I told them I am still with the society.

Can the Comrades/Peers of heaven society have negative forces too?

Yes, we have those that do attack, those who possess negative energy. If one possess the power and is thinking negative, what will be happening will be negative. But for someone like me who have decided to help others, I have to be bringing positive energy to work and harness all other positive energy around me as a society than as an individual. For us the progressive peers of heaven, our aim is to endear development. If you know how to appease your spiritual being, you will naturally progress in life and don’t to be involved in bickering.

Many were doing things that is a taboo to their spiritual being. For instance one of my child’s taboo is to be involved in argument while I have another that should not be a middleman for either business or couples issues. Many of these things would not be discovered without being an Ifa initiate, that is why I opined that everyone has the right to be initiated into the Ifa society. With that everyone would understand not just their physical being but also spiritual being and will live in harmony with one another.

We are peers of heaven and we have no reason to hide that, after all, they celebrate witchcraft abroad festival of Halloween, maybe one day witches in Nigeria will also come public, but we are Egbe emere. We know how to appease our spiritual being.

Look even the most successful Immams and Pastors were helped by their emere spirit. That is why they can hear and see things other won’t.

Can Nigeria benefit from these forces inherent in the peers of heaven?

Yes it can, the voices that propelled me into this want me to bring people together so they discovered their energy and harness it for development. The urge to build a plane that flies, even when it was heavier than a trailer, is influenced by the emere spirit. When a child posses the character of a genius, it simply means he has a strong emere spirit in him.

Even God (Eledumare) created the world and put different deity in charge of different things, hence, the world thrived on division of labour and that is what also works in our lives. Different deity takes charge of different aspect of lives and our egbe intercede on our behalf for these deities so things could work our perfectly for us. Once we know how to appease our inner spirit our ways will be perfect and we don’t need to be involved in ritual killings, embezzlement of public fund, bickering others and so many societal ills we living with now. God created everything for our use and that was why it was stated that God created everything before he created man, so everything would be useful for us. And if people even envy your achievements, your spiritual being would still be fighting your course when you do the right things at the right time to appease them. Even at home, when you take proper care of your family, their spiritual being would always propell you to more success.

Do Muslims and Christians also possess these spirits?

Every human on earth has a spiritual being, it is a covenant from heaven, but we were born we lost the contact and it is only those who has the knowledge that could help guide people and reconnect them with their spiritual being.

Why do you usually wear white dresses?

I normally were while because I was first an initiate of Obatala deity and it only permit me to wear white and also be pure in heart and my dealings with others. Although I tried to accommodate other deities because of other initiates too but I was destined to wear white and be open in my dealings with others. My taboos is wearing red and black clothes.

