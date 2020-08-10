Daily News

Full Video: Yahoo Boys now role models in our society ― Diezani laments

Former Petroleum Minister, Dieziani Alison-Madueke, in a virtual presentation, where she spoke on Fatherhood and making a case for Ijaw Women’s voice to be heard stated Yahoo boys life and being a role model for youths is a “travesty of an unfolding tragedy”.

She also praised GEJ for the numbers of women during his administration.

The videos were posted by Jackson (@jacksonpbn) Ude on twitter.

