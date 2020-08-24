Funke Akindele Celebrates Birthday And Wedding Anniversary With Stunning Pictures

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, known as Jennifer, adds a year today and she has taken to social media to celebrate this. During the course of the month, she posted so many jaw-dropping pictures.

On Sunday, she celebrated her 4th year wedding anniversary, and Monday, her birthday. She has posted pictures reminding her fans of the beauty she is.

Celebrating her wedding anniversary, she posted pictures of her and her husband, JJC Skillz, with the caption:

All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus name. I love you My King @jjcskillz

Other celebrities and her fans have taken to their social media to wish the actress a happy birthday.

Below are some stunning pictures of the actress:

Happy birthday Funke Akindele.