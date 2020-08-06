FUTA student suspended for hacking

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

A Final-year student in the Department of Food Science and Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Afolabi Emmanuel, has been suspended indefinitely for allegedly hacking the website of an online news publication, Premium Times.

The institution described it as an act that constituted misconduct and misuse of its Information Technology infrastructure.

Afolabi was suspended in a letter dated August 5, 2020.

Deputy Director, Corporate Communications FUTA, Adegbenro Adebanjo, said the institution received a complaint from Premium Times about a Denial of Service (DOS) attack on its website between February 28 and 29, 2020 through a concerted vulnerability scanning by a person using IT infrastructure of the University.

Adegbenro said an investigation was initiated and it was discovered that Emmanuel carried out the alleged act of misconduct using the log in credentials of two members of staff, without authorisation, to perpetrate the act.

