Future Females Invest acquires WOWe

Future Females Invest (FFI) has merged with Women of West Africa Entrepreneurship (WOWe) to serve women entrepreneurs in the sub-region better.

Founded in 2013 by Ms Tori Abiola, Nigeria’s Ambassador for WED, the United Nations (UN) Foundation-backed initiative for women entrepreneurs, WOWe has trained over 5000 women entrepreneurs in the sub-region.

WOWe has run the renowned WOWe Festival since 2013 in Lagos, providing a high networking platform that connects the most influential women entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and dialogue on issues related to entrepreneurship and leadership. The festival brings a unique experience for women entrepreneurs with co-located seminars and masterclasses over two days, giving visitors the opportunity to network, showcase products and pitch.

“Merging with WOWe offers an exciting opportunity for FFI to enter into some of Africa’s fastest growing markets to support, train and make investments into women Entrepreneurs,” explains Aysha Julie, CEO of FFI.

She added: “WOWe’s track record, connections and clients supports FFIs strategy to empower and enable African women entrepreneurs. Tori is an exceptional leader and we are delighted to join forces with her and WOWe to support and grow more women led-businesses.”

Ms Abiola said: “WOWe’s merger with FFI will create more opportunities and connections for West African women entrepreneurs, helping them to increase their scale and reach. We are happy to share our expertise and knowledge to ensure that women entrepreneurs are supported and able to grow.”

