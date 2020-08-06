Gambian leader declares state of emergency

Gambian President Adama Barrow has declared a state of emergency and introduced nationwide night curfew for 21 days as coronavirus cases keep rising.

The president said the borders and airspace will remain closed except for cargo, diplomats, and those seeking treatment abroad.

He said the rising cases were “worrisome”, Anadolu news agency reports.

The country has recorded nearly 700 cases including 16 deaths.

The vice-president and three ministers are among those infected by the virus, but the president tested negative on Monday.

Worship places remain closed in the country and schools will only allow final year students to sit for exit examinations from 17 August.

All markets and shopping areas will close every Sunday for cleaning and fumigation.

