Nigerians React After Ganduje Declared Readiness To Sign Singer’s Death Warrant

Reactions has greeted the declaration by Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who said he is ready to sign the death warrant against the singer accused of blasphemy

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje stated that if the accused singer does not take up the option of appealing the sentence against him, he won’t hesitate to sign his death warrant.

It will be recalled a Kano-based singer, Sharif Yahya Aminu, was sentenced to death by a Kano Shariah Court for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

On Thursday, Ganduje noted that he will sign the death warrant passed on the singer without hesitation once all avenues of appeal are exhausted but noted that the accused has the right to appeal the judgment up to the Supreme Court.

” I assure you that immediately the Supreme Court affirms the judgment, I will sign it without any hesitation,” Ganduje, who was speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of Ullamas, lawyers, university dons and other persons at Government House, Kano, Thursday, said.

Ganduje’s position on the matter has however drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians who are of the opinion that the Governor himself has some cases of corruption hanging on his neck and should also be subjected to the same Shariah law ruling.

Ganduje was in 2018 caught on camera allegedly receiving bribes in US dollars from some contractors.

The money was given by persons believed to be contractors in to the state government. The governor in response said the video was ‘cloned.’

“The contractor stated that if his aim was to blackmail or extort the governor, he would have used the videos to get over a billion settlement or force the governor to pay the hundreds of millions of naira the state was owing to his company or force him to pay back all the money he paid as kickbacks.

“We believe if public office holders are exposed, there will be sanity in the system.”

Some even believe the Governor’s statement on the death sentence for the accused blasphemer has some political undertone.

