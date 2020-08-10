General Overseer of Popular Ogun Church Impregnates Underage Siblings

Prophet Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, founder and General Overseer of the Church of the Lord in Olomore, Abeokuta, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling and impregnating two underage female siblings in his church.

The suspect was reported to have procured abortions for the victims (aged 16 and 13) who followed their mother to the church over a spiritual attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi noted that the suspect was arrested after the victims’ mother reported to the police.

He said the woman complained at the Lafenwa Police Station that she fell sick sometime in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing.

According to the PPRO, the mother stated further that the pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness.

“There and then, the prophet started having sex with her daughters aged 16 and 13, unknown to her.

“The pastor impregnated the two underage girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic.

“Aside from this, the prophet also defrauded the family of N2m cash, which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing,” he added.

Oyeyemi said upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa division, CSP Muraina Ayilara, led his men to the church, but the place had been deserted.

The PPRO added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, directed the DPO to fish out the suspect and bring him to book.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence and technical-based investigation, and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested on August 6, 2020 around 5am.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing most of the allegations levelled against him and that it was the reason he ran away when he heard that the police were looking for him.

“Recovered from his home were assorted dangerous charms,” he added.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police had ordered the suspect to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

“He also warned those hiding under religion to perpetrate evil to desist from it or meet their Waterloo.

“The CP appealed to members of the public to beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing masquerading as men of God, as they are out to milk them dry before destroying their lives,” the PPRO said.

