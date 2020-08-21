Georgia cop placed on desk duty after viral TikTok shows him tasing woman on her porch

By Associated Press and Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

A white Georgia police officer has been placed on administrative duty after he was captured on video dragging a black woman on her porch and tasing her during her arrest.

Video of the incident shared on TikTok, shows Gwinnett County cop Michael Oxford struggling with Kyndesia Smith, 22, outside of her mother’s house in Loganville on Tuesday.

Oxford had shown up at the home around 7.30pm on a property damage call after a neighbor reported a group of people had thrown a bottle at her car, according to police.

She also told officers one of the group members threatened to assault her nine-year-old child.

Police said one of the women on the porch at a nearby home matched the description of the suspect in the complaint.

The video shows Oxford arguing with Smith, who had been sitting on the porch with her mother Aytra Thomas and two other women.

Smith could be heard saying: ‘You’re on our property. We did not call you, I’m not going anywhere,’ after Oxford asks if she wants to go to jail.

He then tells her she is under arrest and orders her to turn around, to which Smith replies: ‘I’m not resisting, you’re not touching me.’

Oxford then grabs Smith’s arms and a struggle ensues as he attempts to place her in handcuffs, prompting screams from the other women.

After failing to detain her, the cop orders Smith to get on the ground, drawing his stun gun before tasing her, the video shows.

Smith falls into bushes in front of the home screaming as the officer continues to struggle with her in an attempt to place her in handcuffs.

In a second clip, Oxford is seen struggling to handcuff Smith after she fell into the bushes

A police statement alleged the officer gave the woman ‘several warnings’ and told her she would be stunned if she resisted commands

In another clip, Smith appeared to kick at the officer as he pushed her into the back of a police car.

The police statement alleged the officer gave the woman ‘several warnings’ and told her she would be stunned if she resisted commands.

‘The police department takes all use of force seriously,’ the statement said, concluding: ‘An investigation into this incident is being conducted.’

The woman’s mother, Aytra Thomas, spoke out against the officer’s use of force and told WSB-TV in an interview Thursday that the arrest ‘didn’t have to go that way.’

Smith was charged with felony obstruction and simple battery against a police officer and was released after posting bond Wednesday, according to jail records obtained by news outlets.

It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

The arrest comes as demonstrators around the country have called out racial injustice and police brutality during protests this summer, including in nearby Atlanta where a white officer now charged with murder fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, in a Wendy’s parking lot.