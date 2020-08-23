Get fit in 15 minutes: The best exercise and nutrition to improve your posture 

By Daily Mail Reporter

Published: 17:06 EDT, 23 August 2020 | Updated: 17:31 EDT, 23 August 2020

WHAT TO DO

To get everything moving and improve your posture, after sitting down all day, try burpees, says celebrity personal trainer Nadya Fairweather (u-shape.co.uk).

These can be done in many ways and built up gradually. It is a fabulous full-body exercise, plus it gets the heart pumping.

Squat, hands down on to the mat, step or hop your feet back to high plank, step or hop your feet back in, lift chest to squat, stand up. Repeat.

To make the burpee harder, squat, hands down to mat, jump feet back to plank, jump feet back in, jump up, and repeat.

WHAT TO EAT

To fuel a cardio workout, you need enough food to give you energy, says nutritionist Shona Wilkinson (shonawilkinson.com).

Strawberries are a great source of minerals, Vitamin C and folates. They also contain phenols, which are antioxidants that help the body create energy. Have them as a snack, or add to a smoothie.

It may not appeal but, if you want a boost of energy, consider eating calves’ liver. It is one of the top sources of vitamin B12, which keeps the body supplied with energy.

Salmon is a good source of Omega 3 essential fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation. Try having three portions of oily fish a week.

WHAT TO WEAR