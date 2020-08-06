Ghana: Gender Ministry Must Provide Roadmap For Shutting ‘Witch Camps, Healing Centres’

[allAfrica] The practice of magical skills, spells, and abilities is deeply ingrained in the Ghanaian culture – witches and wizards are believed to hold powers for fortunes or mishaps, hence they are mostly held responsible for natural disasters, accidents, bareness and the like in some African societies. In Ghana, although this belief is widespread, stories that highlight the detection and abuse of accused women and men are mostly from northern Ghana, reinforcing the false notion that the practice only exists there.

