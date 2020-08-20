Girl gang-raped, drowned by three teens in Katsina

Our Reporter

Police in Katsina State have arrested three teenage boys in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state for allegedly gang-raping and drowning a 13-year-old girl in a pond.

Police spokesman Gambo Isah said at a briefing yesterday in Katsina that the suspects were aged between 15 and 16.

Isah said the trio, all from Danmusa town, allegedly conspired, attacked and gang-raped the 13-year-old in their farmland on August 14, 2020.

He said that after raping the victim, they threw her into a nearby pond, where she drowned.

The spokesman added that the victim’s body was later discovered and taken to hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Isah revealed that during investigation, the suspects confessed to have committed the offence.