Global death toll surpasses 700,000, says WHO

Agency Reporter

The COVID-19 death toll worldwide has surpassed 700,000, reaching 701,754 as of Thursday, according to the latest number from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Globally, 18,575,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the WHO.

The U.S. and Brazil remain the top two in both confirmed cases and deaths, with 4,728,239 cases and 156,050 deaths reported from the U.S., and 2,801,921 cases and 95,819 deaths from Brazil.

Following the top two in confirmed cases are India with 1,964,536 cases, Russia with 866,627 cases, South Africa with 529,877 cases, Mexico with 449,961 cases and Peru with 439,890 cases,

Others are Chile with 364,723 cases, Colombia with 334,979 cases, and Iran with 314,786 cases.

On the list of the death toll after the top two are Mexico with 48,869 cases, the UK with 46,299 cases, India with 40,699 cases, Italy with 35,171 cases and France with 30,176 cases,

Also, Spain with 28,498 cases, Peru with 20,007 cases, Iran with 17,617 cases, Russia with 14,490 cases, and Colombia with 11,315 cases.

