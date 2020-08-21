Global Economies Show Signs of Stuttering Recovery From Lockdowns

Europe’s economic recovery slowed in August while Japan saw another drop in activity, an indication that the return to pre-pandemic levels of global output is likely to be slow and uneven for as long as fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus continue to threaten.

Economies around the world saw record contractions in the three months through June as governments imposed lockdowns and consumers stayed at home in an effort to contain the pandemic.

With many of those restrictions having been lifted as the second quarter drew to a close, economists expect to see a big rebound in activity during the three months through September.

However, surveys of purchasing managers at businesses in Europe and Japan released Friday suggest that the rebound may be smaller than hoped for, with disrupted international trade flows and weak demand for services that require close physical proximity holding back the recovery.

Data firm IHS Markit said its eurozone composite purchasing managers index—a measure of manufacturing and service-sector activity—fell to 51.6 from 54.9 in July, indicating that activity increased at a slower pace than in the previous month. A level below 50.0 points to a decline in activity from the previous month, while a reading above that threshold points to an increase.