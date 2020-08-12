Global Legal Identifier reaccredits CSCS

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), the independent global body for coordinating the issuance and management of Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), has completed its Annual Accreditation Verification (AAV) and reaccredited Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc as the sole local operating unit (LOU) for Nigeria.

GLEIF commended CSCS for its adherence to global standards in issuance, administration and management of LEI.

The yearly certification, instituted by GLEIF, is an assessment aimed at monitoring and accrediting the compliance and performance of LOUs, globally.

Chief Executive Officer, GLEIF, Stephan Wolf said the body reviewed the updated controls as documented by CSCS Nigeria and rescored the related sections.

According to him, CSCS passed sections and requirements.

“CSCS Nigeria has met the minimum requirements of the AAV process. GLEIF wishes to emphasise the importance of ensuring full compliance with GLEIF requirements as a basic requirement for continued accreditation and the ability to issue LEIs,” Wolf said.

Managing Director, CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri said the reaccreditation was a testament to continuous investments in systems and people to ensure global best practice in everything that CSCS does.

“I am pleased with the impressive operational review report on our LEI services and accompanying commendation from GLEIF, particularly as it reinforces our commitment to new initiatives targeted at deepening LEI penetration in Nigeria, and broader African continent,” Jalo-Waziri said.

He urged corporates that are yet to enroll for LEI to take advantage of the seamless process and avoid probable exclusion from the global market, as regulators across the world increasingly advocate and legislate for LEI as a mandatory know-your customer (KYC) requirement for cross-border transactions.

“As part of our initiatives to further attract foreign investors to the country, CSCS is democratizing the issuance of International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for all eligible securities, as this remains a notable prerequisite for most global fund managers to invest in an offshore financial asset,” Jalo-Waziri said.

According to him, since the certification of CSCS as the LOU for Nigeria in 2013, it has successfully upheld the gold standards of GLEIF and continued to deepen awareness and market penetration of LEI within Nigeria’s capital market and the broader financial services sector.

“As a critical infrastructure for the capital market, CSCS values its role in integrating Nigeria’s financial market into the global economy by supporting market participants in complying with global best practice in entity and securities identification,” Jalo-Waziri said.

He pointed out that in response to the vast opportunities but inherent risks presented by the integration of global financial markets, GLEIF was established with the responsibility of issuing unique identities, known as LEI, to all companies which have or may have cross-border transactions.

The LEI is an ISO 17442 standard, which consists of a 20-digit alpha numeric code, unique to each legal entity and is increasingly positioned as a key requirement for companies to participate in cross border transactions.

Like this: Like Loading...