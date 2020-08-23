God is my godfather not Oshiomhole – Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, has quashed rumours making the rounds that the former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole is his godfather.

Speaking with Arise Television on Sunday, Ize-Iyamu said he is an adult that has trained many people in the state, unlike the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki.

He said that God almighty is his godfather. His words: “In 2007, so that he can become governor… my people were urging me to become governor but I stepped down for him because his area has never had a governor, he comes from Edo north.

“Where I come from, Edo southwest has had a governor. I just thought that well, for equity to prevail, it will be nice to make history. Of course, he has done so well as chairman of APC and I just said well, you know it’s good.

“So for somebody like me to now describe him as a godfather or say Oshiomhole is my god father… on what basis?. We have had history of robust engagement, we have disagreed and come back together, so what you see is mutual respect.

“Yes, you can say he brought Obaseki but Obaseki was new, you can’t compare him to me. I was national vice chairman of ACN; I was one of those who crafted the constitution of the APC. He did not live here even though he was born here, he came from Lagos, so he needed a godfather, he needed someone to nurture him and bring him up.

“But for me, you are talking of an adult, there are so many people I have nurtured. All over the state, they see me as a leader.

“But I have tremendous respect for my elders. I respect those who have excelled in various professions, even my juniors and the reality is that I was born to respect people and I will not disrespect anybody because I am governor. So when you say godfather, just take it out.

“Oshiomhole is working for me , he is campaigning with me because he is also passionate about his party winning Edo and you can’t take that away from him.”

Vanguard