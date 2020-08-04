Golden Globes Voters Hit With Antitrust Lawsuit

An antitrust lawsuit filed against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said the organization illegally monopolized entertainment reporting in Los Angeles while creating near-impossible barriers to entry for new members. According to the lawsuit brought by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa: All year long, HFPA members enjoy all-expenses-paid trips to film festivals around the world where the […]

