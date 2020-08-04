Daily News

Golden Globes Voters Hit With Antitrust Lawsuit

An antitrust lawsuit filed against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said the organization illegally monopolized entertainment reporting in Los Angeles while creating near-impossible barriers to entry for new members. According to the lawsuit brought by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa: All year long, HFPA members enjoy all-expenses-paid trips to film festivals around the world where the […]

