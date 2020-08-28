Gordon Ramsay shows off his incredible new swimming pool at £4m Cornish home

Gordon Ramsay has shared a glimpse of his incredible new swimming pool at his £4.4 million holiday home in Cornwall.

The TV chef, 53, took to Instagram to share a snap of the pool with a transparent wall, while holding his son Oscar, 15 months, after demolishing the original five-bedroom mansion on the site to build two new properties there.

Gordon has faced complaints from locals for demolishing his 1920’s clifftop home to build two new homes, with neighbours accusing him of bringing ‘Legoland to Cornwall.’

Wow! Gordon Ramsay has shared a glimpse of his incredible new swimming pool at his £4.4million holiday home in Cornwall while holding his son Oscar, 15 months, in an Instagram snap

Posting the snap, Gordon penned the caption: ‘Off for an evening walk with @oscarjramsay.’

One of the swimming pool’s unique selling points comes from its transparent wall overlooking the stunning Celtic sea.

In a snap of Gordon’s sprawling new Cornish property, which underwent renovations earlier this year, the pool can be seen in the centre of the outside area.

Grand: The TV chef shared a snap of the lavish new pool with a transparent wall, which is in the new Cornish home he’s been building (pictured) after demolishing the original five-bedroom property

Gordon has faced backlash from locals for demolishing the original five-bedroom property that had been on the site in Rock, Cornwall, which he bought for £4.4 million in 2015.

At the time, it was the second most expensive sale ever recorded in Cornwall and infuriated local residents.

The TV chef, originally from Johnstone, Renfrewshire, was granted planning permission by Cornwall Council to replace the 1920s property with a main house and a smaller second property, known as ‘The Garden House’.

The new house, has two kitchens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar and four en suite bathrooms, around 100 yards from the beach. Gordon was also given the green light to construct a three-bedroom grass-covered boathouse just a stone’s throw from water at high tide.

Nearly 20 people wrote to Cornwall Council to complain that the Garden House, about 25 metres from the shore, would spoil the designated area of outstanding natural beauty and damage other residents’ view.

Drama: Gordon has faced backlash from locals after opting to demolish the original 1920s property in favour of building two new homes (building work pictured) in the lavish town of Rock in Cornwall, which has been nicknamed ‘Kensington-On-Sea’

Splashing out: The TV chef, originally from Johnstone, Renfrewshire, was granted planning permission by Cornwall Council to replace the 1920s property with a main house and a smaller second property, known as ‘The Garden House’

The three-bedroom grass-covered Garden House, which also has a boat store, is being built just a stone’s throw from water at high tide.

Councillors gave the application the thumbs up on the basis that other properties were not overlooked.

At the time, a spokesman for Ramsay tried to diffuse the row saying: ‘Gordon, Tana and the family are very much looking forward to spending time in their new home in Cornwall.

‘They are committed to contributing to, and delighted to be investing in, the future of the Cornish community they will hopefully be a part of for many years.’

Other neighbours have also defended the Ramsays, stating that objectors simply did so because of the name, and that several old houses along Rock Road have already been demolished.

Gordon angered locals after relocating to his second home in Cornwall during the coronavirus crisis despite the Government urging Britons not to travel.

The star – who has since returned to London – was spotted a number of times taking long excursions when outings were still limited to an hour a day including a beachside stroll with his entire family.

The fiery chef was accompanied by wife Tana, 45, and three of their five children – Jack, 20, Matilda, 18, and Oscar – during a brisk walk across the sand.

The Hell’s Kitchen star also landed in hot water with the local coastguard, who are said to have issued an official warning to him over his apparent flouting of lockdown guidelines.

Sources indicated that Gordon was seen in Rock, Fowey, Port Isaac and Newquay – some distance from his £4 million home in Trebetherick.

The warning is particularly troubling because Ramsay is the face of a ‘Stayhome’ initiative on YouTube which he has been plugging on his ten-minute cookery shows, filmed in ‘isolation’ in his Cornwall kitchen.

Splashing out: Pictured is the old house before it was demolished. At the time Ramsay bought the property, it was the second most expensive sale ever recorded in Cornwall

Annoyed: Nearly 20 people wrote to Cornwall Council to complain that the Garden House, about 25 metres from the shore, would spoil the designated area of outstanding natural beauty and damage other residents’ view

Appearing from home in his ‘Stay at Home’ YouTube campaign in April, Ramsay urged fans to remain behind closed doors and try some of his recipes until current restrictions are lifted.

Moreover, the TV personality hit yet another stumbling block when he was forced deny ‘almost causing an accident’ after a resident accused him of jumping a red light while on a 26.2-mile bike ride.

In a picture taken by the irate local and obtained by The Sun, he was seen wearing the same cycling gear he wore in a post shared with Instagram followers earlier that day.

Whilst the UK was in heavy lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, the government advice is to ‘stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible.’

While people with second homes are not allowed to travel back and forth, choosing one home and sitting out the lockdown in it was not against official advice.

A friend of the family told MailOnline: ‘The family see Cornwall as their family home when the kids are back from uni and Gordon back from filming around the world it’s where they spend all their family time together.

‘They’ve been spending time there for 10 years and Jack actually lives in the house there full time too. Most of their neighbours are so welcoming and they love being part of the community.

‘They’ve been following the government advice along with the rest of the country since they arrived on March 20th and the campaign against them is hurtful and unnecessary at a time when we should all be coming together and supporting each other.’