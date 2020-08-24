Gospel singer, Dee Doris releases new single “Chimonye Obioma”

Dee Doris Music has just released, via an online concert, its leading Artiste’s newest music hit single titled ‘Chimonye Obioma’ which means ‘My Kind-Hearted God or My God who is Good and Kind’.

It is a deeply spiritual worship song that Dee Doris (real name Doris Nnadi) says is set to inspire her fans and lovers of good gospel music. She says we should dig deep and see God doing mighty things in all aspects of their lives especially during this Covid-19 Period.

This new release comes three months after her last single, ‘Omemma’, which was released in April during the Corona Virus lockdown. The song created such a buzz on YouTube that a Saxophone instrumental presentation of the song was released and live streamed as an online concert on the 4th of July, 2020. Her newest single, ‘Chimonye Obioma’, released three weeks ago brings her creative tally of superb Gospel songs to 26 (Twenty Six). Her last album ‘Supernatural’, released in 2018 has remained a fantastic success with 6 songs in it amongst them the titled track.

It was gathered that the multiple award winning musician, entrepreneur, philanthropist and producer gets the inspiration for all her songs from her understanding of God’s inexplicable love for her and the transformational power in the Gospel of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. She sees herself as a worshipper using the instrument of music to spread the Good News of God’s love and salvation. She has received inspiration from many musical/spiritual mentors like Evangelist Kathy Woghiren and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy Incorporated.

Her philanthropic actions during the lockdown is a testament to her convictions that God’s love must be expressed to the world through kind actions which are also a part of worship. Among these actions include dispatch of relief materials to vulnerable groups in Lagos and Port Harcourt. She has also been instrumental in supporting upcoming musicians, radio presenters, theatre artists and all those who are in dire need of financial, spiritual support and artistic mentoring.