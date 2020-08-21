Gov Emmanuel harps on accountability, diligence in public service

…inaugurates chairmen of boards, commissions



By Idowu Bankole

Governor Udom Emmanuel has harped on accountability and diligence in public office.

The governor made this known while administering the oath of office on six Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions as well as swearing-in of two Local Government Chairmen and their vice at Banquet Hall, Government House Uyo.

Governor Udom Emmanuel charged the two chairmen and their vice to be creative, transparent and accountable in office.

According to the governor, “one of the defining moments or elements of this administration is transparency and working hard to meet the needs of the people, you have to be transparent you have to give your very best, grassroots is local government and I expect you to discharge your duties in a manner that is just, proper and accountable”, he noted.

Governor Emmanuel while addressing board members charged them on changing the social reorientation of the people emphasizing on the need for a new direction in education policy that can reduce unemployment and qualitative education which will impact the right virtues amongst our students in schools.

“Those who are in charge of education have a lot to do, I want to believe the quality of our education should be able to teach our people the right virtues because once you get it wrong at the teachers level what they impact will be terrible it is not only to teach but teacher should be able to impart knowledge, attitude and character on our people so that they can in turn influence what we are getting in the society please you have a major role to play to change some of those decisions from what we use to know and completely if possible abolish cultism 100% in our tertiary institution” he stated.

The State Chief Executive who frowned at the poor attitude of some teachers to work stressed on discipline as a means of achieving results and noted that Corp members serving in the State would be deployed to schools during their year of service as part of providing adequate manpower in the schools.

He however advised political appointees not to yell to fetish practice of swearing to a diabolical oath before assuming public office as it will only lead to a bad end.

The newly sworn-in Chairmen are Hon. Nsikak Udo- Eket Local Government Area and Rt. Hon. Sunday Isokobo- Ibeno Local Government Area, the Vice-Chairmen are Pastor Joshua Ekpe-Eket and Mrs Ethel Henry- Ibeno

The Commissions and their Chairmen are: Akwa Ibom Civil Service Commission- Mrs Ekereobong Samuel Umoh

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Commission- Barr. Godwin Umoh

while Boards are, Uyo Capital City Development Authority- Hon. Enobong Uwah, Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board- Rt. Hon. (DR.) Ekaette Ebong Okon, State Technical Schools Board- Hon. Godwin Udom, and Board of College of Education, Afaha Nsit-Barr. Bassey Dan Abia Jr.

