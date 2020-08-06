Gov. Makinde Explains Why Major Contracts In Oyo State Are Awarded To Non-Indigenous Firms

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has explained why his administration has been awarding major contracts in the state to non-indigenous firms.

The governor made the explanation at the Flag-off of the 21km Airport-Ajia-New Ife Road-Amuloko road project which is being facilitated by a non-indigenous firm.

Prior to the flag-off, there were media reports that the construction of the 21km Airport-Ajia-New Ife Road-Amuloko road was awarded to an Asaba-based company – Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd.

Similarly, the rehabilitation of Awotan Solid Waste Dumpsite — was awarded to a non-indigenous company – Macpresse West Africa Limited.

The governor was criticized because, to many, the award of the contracts to non-indigenous firms were contrary to the promises he made to the people of Oyo State – that he was going to patronize indigenous construction firms.

Makinde who reacted to these reports on Wednesday stated that he was forced to look for a company outside Oyo State to execute the contracts.

He, however, maintained that the company awarded the contract of the Airport-Amulolo road had promised to employ Oyo State indigenes as construction labourers.

Makinde said:

“Let me state that even when we are forced to look outside Oyo State for persons to execute the projects under APFA, we still put the interests of our people first. For example, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd has agreed that the construction labour will come from Oyo State, and we are holding them to that agreement.

“Some have said the company we awarded the contract to is from Asaba in Niger Delta (a non-indigenous firm) and that we want to take Oyo State’s money to my wife’s state. First, let me put it on record that my wife is not from Delta but from Rivers State.

“Second, the representative of the company we awarded the project to, Engr Abel Adeleke, has spoken here today. He is from Osun State and they are using their money to start this project.”

The post Gov. Makinde Explains Why Major Contracts In Oyo State Are Awarded To Non-Indigenous Firms appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...