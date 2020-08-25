Governing Council ratifies Ogunsola as UNILAG’s acting VC

By Adesina Wahab

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, on Tuesday ratified the election of Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

It was done at a virtual meeting the members of the Council held with Dr John Momoh presiding as the Interim Chairman of the Council.

The Council has also forwarded her name to the Visitor to the university, President Muhammadu Buhari, for approval.

The meeting was conducted ahead of the inauguration of a Visitation Panel to probe the affairs of the university from 2017 till date by the Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, scheduled for Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogunsola emerged the acting VC on Monday when she was voted in by the Senate of the institution.

She polled 135 votes to Prof. Ben Oghojafor, who polled 31 votes at an emergency meeting of the body.

Ogunsola is a professor of Medical Microbiology and is the first child of a renowned academician, Prof. Akin Mabogunje.

She became the first woman to head the 58-year-old university.

Recall that the Vice Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe, and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, were asked to step aside by the Federal Government following intractable differences between them that led to the Council removing Ogundipe from office.

Babalakin appointed Prof. Omololu Soyombo as the Acting VC, but the development further heightened tension on campus, leading to the government finally wielding the big axe.

