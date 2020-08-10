Governor Akeredolu’s Son, Babajide Tests Positive for Coronavirus as Father Recovers

Son of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Babajide has tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes barely a month after the Governor recovered from the virus.

Babajide has since gone into self-isolation.

“The governor’s son is already in self-isolation as required by the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

Babajide is the Secretary of the Response Fund Committee on coronavirus set up by the state government few months ago.

At a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, said doctors certified him free of the disease after he tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

“After some days in isolation, our team of doctors decided to take a sample and I was tested again in accordance with the treatment protocols of COVID-19. The result came earlier today, and I tested negative,” he said.

“Let me firstly give thanks to God for his mercies. I thank all citizens and residents of Ondo State who have shown me great love and genuine affection.

“They have shown this through their prayers, phone calls, and kind words expressing their regrets and solidarity. Rest assured that I am deeply inspired by your faith and goodwill and I wish to state categorically that this season shall soon pass away.”

Akeredolu announced his recovery from the disease hours after Ifedayo Abegunde, secretary to the Ondo state government, tendered his resignation.

Abegunde did not state any reason for pulling out of Akeredolu’s government three months to the gubernatorial election that the governor has indicated interest in.

While treating COVID-19, Akeredolu had some disturbing issues to deal with. One was the death of Wahab Adegbenro, commissioner for health.

Adegbenro, who was coordinating the state’s effort against COVID-19, lost the battle to the disease.

Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor, had also demanded to take control of the state, arguing that Akeredolu had been incapacitated.

At the height of his disagreement with the governor, Ajayi dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

