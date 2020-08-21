Governor blames past Nigerian leaders for high cost of food

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa State has blamed the high cost of food in the country on past leaders describing them as chronic importers.

He said this at the virtual inauguration of 12 projects across six geopolitical zones of the country by Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Past leaders have been chronic importers,” the governor said.

Mr Abubakar said food was expensive in Nigeria because there were no policy direction or any form of substitution to importation.

“How can food not be expensive when we inherited a system that has been built on $100 to $120 per barrel of crude and there is no import substitution.

“No clear policy direction has been actualised to reduce importation; we keep making money from oil and spending it on imports,” he said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is not to be blamed for the drop in oil price and scarcity of dollars because they are as a result of our over-dependence on importation.

“We rely heavily on imports and oil prices dropped not because of Buhari, he did not cause the drop in oil price.

“That causes scarcity of dollars because we have to import the dollar and because the past leaders have been chronic importers.

“We have to still import what we need.”

Mr Pantami, in his remark, gave reasons the projects had to be inaugurated and explained that it was to create public awareness and show accountability.

“Many citizens are not aware of projects without commissioning; you will find a student in an institution, he is not even aware that the project has been in existence.

“When the project is commissioned, our friends in the media usually try to publicise it and by doing that many citizens will know that these project are in our states.

“So that they will be able to patronise it and go there to build their capacity.

“When assignment is given to you and certain amount of money is allocated for that project, when that project is done make it public,” Mr Pantami said.

Inuwa Abdullahi, the head of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) eulogised the minister for being a very good mentor and an inspirational leader whom he always turned to.