‘Governor exposes failure with promise to make Edo great again’

From Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki has exposed his failure with the promise to make Edo great again.

Ize-Iyamu, on Tuesday in a statement by the Chairman of Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Prince John Mayaki, said Obaseki suddenly woke up to launch a manifesto tagged: ‘Make Edo Great Again (MEGA)’, barely 50 days to the election.

He described MEGA as the most brazen daylight plagiarism.

Ize-Iyamu said: “Devoid of thought, originality and foresight, Obaseki’s campaign mantra hit the stands and screens, blaring itself in poorly coloured letters: ‘Make Edo Great Again.’ As it appeared and formed in the eyes and minds of the readers and viewers, only one thing came to mind: Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’, but in Obaseki’s copying of this idea, we find a man who is ignorant and dumb to the bones and marrows.”

