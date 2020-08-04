Governor Fintiri flags off N9 billion flyover bridges

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has flagged off the construction of two flyover bridges and urban roads in the state capital.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony held in Yola, Fintiri said the N8.8 billion construction project was conceived in fulfilment of his campaign promises and the administration’s drive for urban renewal.

“Apart from the aesthetics, the flyover projects will take care of the anticipated population and expansion in the city,” he said.

“This event marks a milestone in our commitment towards fulfilling the promises made to Adamawa people during our campaigns,” the governor stated.

Fintri noted that the state government had commenced the construction of roads in Michika and Madagali towns as part of government’s commitment to provide infrastructure.

“Plans are underway for the provision of roads and health infrastructure in Yola South, Numan, Fufore and other local government areas.”

In his remark, the state commissioner of works, Adamu Atiku, said the ministry would ensure close supervision of the contracts for successful completion on schedule.

“I urge the public to support the project.

“We shall definitely endure some form of inconveniences as we implement these projects,” he said.

