Governor Umahi, Daughter and Close Aides Test Negative to COVID-19

On Friday, July 31, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi confirmed that he has fully recovered from the COVID-19 Pandemic as he tested Negative alongside his Daughter and three of his close aides in the evening of Friday.

“I am happy to announce my recovery, that of my daughter and three close aides from Coronavirus which we tested positive to 4 weeks ago as our result came in Negative on Friday evening.” The Governor said.

“It was a time of sober reflection for me as I watched how different quarters took it upon themselves to seek the face of God through prayers and I am grateful for this act which unarguably aided my quick recovery.

“Thank you all and God bless.”

Signed:

Francis Nwaze

Special Assistant to the Governor

(Media and Publicity)

31st July, 2020

