Governor Wike Sacks SA, Dissolves Task Force

Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has with immediate effect dissolved the Rivers State Task force.

According to Wike, the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor in charge of the Task Force, Mr Bright Amaewhul, has also been relieved of his appointment.

He, however, did not give the reason for Amaewhul’s sacking.

“The Rivers State Task force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks has been dissolved with immediate effect,” Wike tweeted.

The Statement full reads:

His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State has approved the dissolution of the State Taskforce on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks with immediate effect.

Members of the Taskforce are hereby directed to return the operational vehicles and Identity Cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than 4p.m tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

They will be paid their salaries as they return the vehicles and Identity Cards.

Government will reconstitute the Taskforce after proper orientation and training .

