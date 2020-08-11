Governor’s agenda deceptive, says Ize-Iyamu 

By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has described as deceptive, the Esan agenda of the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He vowed to empower and harness the agricultural potential of Edo Central Senatorial District’s Esan land if elected.

Ize-Iyamu spoke Monday at the kick-off of his campaign in Edo Central Senatorial District where he was received by a large crowd.

In Igueben Local Government, Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, with other APC leaders, including a former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, paid homage to the Onojie of Igueben Kingdom, HRH Ehizogie Ailuojerio I, and obtained his blessings.

The APC governorship candidate lamented the exclusion of monarchs from governance.

He promised to partner traditional institutions to tackle insecurity and develop policies and measures that would address people’s needs, including easy and secure access to rural farmlands.

He accused Obaseki of running with a deceitful Esan agenda, which he described as a ploy to gain sympathetic votes, saying the governor’s actions in the last four years had brought no development to Esan people.

Ize-Iyamu said: “Obaseki overlooked the Esan people when presented with opportunities to include them in his administration and campaign, especially the replacement of his former Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele, and the appointment of his campaign’s Director General with people from Edo South Senatorial District, where he (Obaseki) also hails from.

“The governor has denied the only state-owned institution in Esan land, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, of operation funds, with his reduction of the institution’s monthly allocation of N256 million to N96 million, which is as an attempt to cripple the institution.”

Ize-Iyamu assured the people of his plans to harness the agricultural potential of the area, through partnership with rural farmers, to improve their yields and provide local and foreign markets for their produce.

Oshiomhole, who was received with a loud cheer from the crowd, said Obaseki had failed to continue his administrative style of implementation of plans and visible execution of projects that could provide relief to the people, opting to waste the state’s resources on consultants and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) that failed to translate into any achievement.

The ex-governor admonished Esan people to vote en masse for Ize-Iyamu. He said his SIMPLE agenda is an original and creative manifesto that contains realistic plans on how to move the state forward.

