Governors, Gbajabiamila, Dangote celebrate Rabiu at 60

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, joined governors and Aliko Dangote to eulogised the Founder and Chairman of the BUA Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Isiaka Rabiu, as he clocked 60 years.
In a statement by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Gbajabiamila said the founder of the BUA Group is worthy of being celebrated as a foremost industrialist that has become a major employer of labour in the country.
He said clocking the age of 60 is a milestone in one’s life, calling on the chairman of the BUA Group to rededicate himself to service to humanity.
Gbajabiamila recalled how Alhaji AbdulSamad doled out billions of Naira as palliatives to state governments, organisations and individuals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying his gesture would not go in vain.
He said Nigeria needs more of Alhaji AbdulSamad whose selflessness is worthy of emulation.
- Gbajabiamila wished the chairman of the BUA Group more years in good health and Allah’s protection as he continues to serve humanity the best way he can.
Also, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has described Abdul SamadRabiu as a “philanthropist, successful businessman and a bridge builder” whose positive impact in the lives of the people is worthy of emulation.
On the part of his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Abdul SamadRabiu is an astute businessman who has blazed the trail and achieved so much success at 60 years.
Obaseki thanked Rabiu for his continued support of the state’s industrialisation drive as the single largest investor in the state and his immense contribution towards fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
Also, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has praised Abdul SamadRabiu for his contributions to the development of the organised private sector and Nigeria in general.
Dangote, in a letter personally signed to the BUA Chairman, said: “We, at the Dangote Group acknowledge and commend the immense contributions you have made to the growth of the organised private sector in particular and the development of Nigeria in general.
“As a seasoned businessman, your inputs and investments in the areas of commodity trading and subsequently, manufacturing, infrastructure and agricultural sectors in Nigeria have helped to uplift the economy of this country and by extension, that of Africa.”
