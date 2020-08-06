Governors, Gbajabiamila, Dangote celebrate Rabiu at 60

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, joined governors and Aliko Dangote to eulogised the Founder and Chairman of the BUA Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Isiaka Rabiu, as he clocked 60 years.

In a statement by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Gbajabiamila said the founder of the BUA Group is worthy of being celebrated as a foremost industrialist that has become a major employer of labour in the country.

He said clocking the age of 60 is a milestone in one’s life, calling on the chairman of the BUA Group to rededicate himself to service to humanity.

Gbajabiamila recalled how Alhaji AbdulSamad doled out billions of Naira as palliatives to state governments, organisations and individuals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying his gesture would not go in vain.

He said Nigeria needs more of Alhaji AbdulSamad whose selflessness is worthy of emulation.