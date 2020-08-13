Govt restricts Osun Osogbo festival over spike in cases

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has banned social activities and gatherings for this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival because of the spike in the number of people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

A statement by Culture and Tourism Commissioner Obawale Adebisi, oon Wednesday noted that only authorised persons and worshippers will be allowed into the grove.

He said the government only approved the observance of traditional rites and routines associated with the festival.

“The position of the government became necessary because of the spike in the number of people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

“The state government is by this medium informing the general public that this year’s celebration of Osun-Osogbo Festival will be symbolic, as only the worshippers that will perform ritual activities will be allowed into the grove.

“These worshippers must, however, comply with the state government’s COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

