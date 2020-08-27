Govt, stakeholders seek solutions to waste problem at HSE summit

Business leaders, decision-makers, industry and government regulators in the Safety, Health and Environment (HSE) sector will, on September 4, virtually lead discussions on solving waste problem in Nigeria and Africa at the second edition of the HSE summit.

In a statement by George Ashiru, spokesman of the summit, the theme of the event: ‘Recycling to Wealth,’ will be delineated into four topic categories: Environment/ Sustainability; Waste Management; Health and Safety; and Commercial to provide a platform for fresh thinking, lively discussion and a scan of the safety and health horizon in Nigeria and Africa.

“These topics will be expansively discussed to unmask the enormous opportunities that are in changing physical, biological and physiochemical state of waste to an innovatively produced new raw material or product,” he said.

He added that the decision to host the event virtually is based on the reality of the new normal caused by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interested participants are enjoined to register to attend via https://hsesummit.com/register/.

The Century Group (CG) and Global Performance Index (GPI) have partnered the world’s largest chartered membership body for safety and health professionals, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), Combined Training Solutions (CTSGlobe) and a teeming number of other public and private institutions to host the summit.

Last year, over 2,500 professionals participated in the event, setting a record for the first of its kind in HSE gathering. At this year’s event, apart from the knowledge to be gained, participants will have the chance to win scholarships, business grants, professional body membership, electronic devices and more.

Among the list of collaborators for the summit are Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Federal Ministry of Labour; Federal Ministry of Health; Lagos State Safety Commission; Lagos State Waste Management Authority; Federal Road Safety Corps; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among others.

